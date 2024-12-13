Elon Musk’s Incredible Story: The Billionaire Who Once Wore the Same Suit Every Day

Washington: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and one of the richest people in the world, recently crossed a remarkable milestone—surpassing a wealth of 400 billion dollars. This achievement makes him the first person in history to reach this extraordinary level of fortune. However, despite his immense wealth today, Musk’s journey was not without its struggles in his early years.

In a candid revelation, Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, shared a glimpse of the financial challenges they faced. She recalled a time when Elon, just starting his career at a bank, didn’t have enough money to buy appropriate clothes. At that time, Musk wore the same suit every day, a modest black suit with a white shirt and tie. Maye Musk shared an old photo from 1990, which shows Elon in that same suit, with glasses, living in a rented apartment in Toronto. She recalled that the suit cost only 99 dollars, and it was the only one he could afford at the time.

Also Read: Good News for H-1B Visa Holders: Work Permit Extensions Simplified

“This photo was taken when Elon was working at the bank,” Maye Musk shared. “He didn’t have any other suits, so he bought this one for 99 dollars and wore it every day. My mother took this photo of him back then.”

This photo was taken in our rent-controlled apartment in Toronto, with my mom‘s painting on the wall. The suit cost $99 which included a free shirt, tie and socks. A great bargain! He wore this suit every day to his bank job in Toronto. I couldn’t afford a second suit. We were… https://t.co/jh2SHOXwpe — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) December 12, 2024

Maye Musk also reflected on her own struggles as a single mother. After divorcing South African entrepreneur Errol Musk, she raised her three children alone. She writes about these challenges in her book A Woman Makes a Plan, where she describes how, due to financial constraints, she often had to buy second-hand clothes for her children. There were times when they didn’t have enough money for food, and the family subsisted on simple meals like bread and peanut butter. Despite these hardships, her children, including Elon, were understanding and content with what they had.

This story offers a window into the early hardships that shaped Elon Musk and his family. It highlights their resilience in the face of adversity, underscoring how they overcame financial struggles before achieving the extraordinary success they enjoy today.