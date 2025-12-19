Encounter breaks out between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur: A fierce gun battle erupted on Friday between security personnel and Naxalites in the dense forested hills of the Bhairamgarh-Indravati region in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a known Maoist stronghold.

The exchange of fire began during an anti-Naxal operation launched by a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur, acting on specific intelligence about the presence of armed Maoist cadres in the area.

Intermittent firing has been reported since early morning, with police officials confirming the ongoing encounter.

“The DRG team is deep inside the forest, and the operation continues. We have surrounded the area, but detailed information, including any casualties, will only be available once the search and combing operations conclude,” police officers told reporters, emphasising caution due to the sensitive terrain.

Bijapur remains a priority zone for anti-Naxal operations, with the highest number of Maoist neutralisations recorded here in recent years.

Just weeks ago, security forces eliminated multiple Maoists in separate encounters across the Bastar division, contributing to over 280 Maoists killed statewide in 2025. Authorities believe the intensified operations are weakening Maoist influence, aligning with the Centre’s target to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the site, and the area has been cordoned off.

The situation is being closely monitored, with no reports of civilian impact so far.

According to official figures, in Bijapur district alone — the epicentre of the ongoing operation –144 Maoists were neutralised throughout 2025, alongside over 500 arrests and 560 surrenders.

These intensified campaigns, supported by coordinated efforts between state police, DRG, CRPF CoBRA units, and Central forces, have significantly weakened Maoist structures, reduced the affected districts nationwide, and brought the government closer to its goal of a Naxal-free India by March 2026.

The momentum reflects strategic forward deployments, better intelligence, and a surge in surrenders amid growing disillusionment in Maoist ranks.