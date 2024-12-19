Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Further details of the incident are awaited.