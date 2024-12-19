Jammu & Kashmir

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K’s Kulgam

They said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Abdul Wasi19 December 2024 - 09:09
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Kulgam
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said.

Also Read | Four of a family killed in road accident in Bengal’s Cooch Behar

They said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi19 December 2024 - 09:09

Related Articles

Kashmir Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies: Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night

Kashmir Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies: Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night

19 December 2024 - 11:09
HM Shah to chair crucial J&K security review meeting today

HM Shah to chair crucial J&K security review meeting today

19 December 2024 - 09:19
Kashmir Freezes: Temperatures Drop Below -23°C Amid Persistent Cold Wave

Kashmir Freezes: Temperatures Drop Below -23°C Amid Persistent Cold Wave

18 December 2024 - 13:38
Srinagar shivers at minus 5.3 degree as cold wave intensifies in J&K

Srinagar shivers at minus 5.3 degree as cold wave intensifies in J&K

17 December 2024 - 14:00
Back to top button