Every Indian Couple Should Have Three Children, Says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that every Indian couple should have at least three children. He was addressing a press conference on the issue of population in Delhi on Thursday.

Mohan Bhagwat stated that, according to experts, societies with a birth rate of less than three are gradually disappearing. Therefore, it is important to maintain the birth rate at three or above, as is being implemented in many countries.

He said, “Doctors believe that timely marriage and the birth of three children are beneficial for the health of both parents and children. Children from homes with three siblings learn good habits and do not face obstacles in their family life in the future. Although the recommended average birth rate in the country is 2.1, in the national interest, every couple should try to have three children.”

The RSS chief further added that although population is a blessing, it can also become a burden. “It is equally important that everyone has enough to eat. That is why a population policy is in place. Therefore, the population should be both controlled and sufficient to meet the needs of the country. Every family should have three children, but not more, so that they can be properly raised and educated.”

On this occasion, he also spoke about the factors affecting population balance and said that conversion is not part of Indian traditions. “Christians and Muslims also believe that conversion is not a good practice, and therefore this trend should stop,” he said.