South India

Extra police force deployed in Vellore ahead of PM Modi’s April 10 visit

Tamil Nadu Police Department has deployed extra police force in Vellore ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit on April 10.

Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Extra police force deployed in Vellore ahead of PM Modi’s April 10 visit
Extra police force deployed in Vellore ahead of PM Modi’s April 10 visit

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police Department has deployed extra police force in Vellore ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit on April 10.

Related Stories
AI can replace auditors and accountants: Union Finance secretary
Congress leader accuses PM of contradictory policies in food guarantee scheme
Syed Yousuf ur Rahman Secures Hat-Trick at Mr. South India Bodybuilding Championship in Vellore
PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14
I’ve Closed Every Door and Window of Disappointment, Says PM Modi

An official said that around 4,500 police personnel will be deployed in the region and four Superintendents of Police will supervise them.

Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai SPs will be supervising the security arrangements.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Vellore Fort to garner votes for the NDA candidates of Vellore, Arakkonam, Arani, and Tiruvannamalai constituencies.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Vellore SP, N. Manivannan, said that adequate security measures have been put in place ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the fort town.

He said that the security arrangements at the fort complex and other routes are being reviewed on a daily basis. The officer also said that all public spots like bus terminus, railway stations, and markets are under continuous surveillance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly from Chennai to the under-construction airport on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH44) on the outskirts of Vellore town.

He will proceed to the town, around 30 km from the airport, by road.

The BJP Tamil Nadu unit in a statement on Monday said that Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting at the open ground in the fort complex in the town.

The scheduled time for the public meeting is between 10.30 a.m. and 12 p.m., after which he will fly back to Chennai.

Sniffer dogs from the Police Dog Squad have also been deployed to detect any explosives in railway stations, bus terminals and other important public spots in the area.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Back to top button