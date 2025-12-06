Fight against communal politics will continue: Mamata Banerjee on Babri Mosque demolition anniversary

India

On the occasion of the Babri Mosque demolition day, which the Trinamool Congress observes every year as "Harmony Day", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a subtle caution to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), without naming the latter, that her fight against communal politics by some vested interest will continue.

Kolkata: On the occasion of the Babri Mosque demolition day, which the Trinamool Congress observes every year as “Harmony Day”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a subtle caution to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), without naming the latter, that her fight against communal politics by some vested interest will continue.

“Those who are revelling in the game of igniting the fire of communalism to destroy the country, our fight against them will continue,” the Chief Minister said in a social media statement issued on Saturday.

At the same time, she also appealed to the people to restore the heritage of peace and harmony in the state on the occasion of the Babri Mosque demolition day.

“Unity is Strength. At the outset, I extend my sincere greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of ‘Unity Day’/‘Harmony Day’. The soil of Bengal is the soil of unity. This soil is Rabindranath’s soil, Nazrul’s soil, Ramakrishna-Vivekananda’s soil—this soil has never bowed its head to division, nor will it in the days to come,” the Chief Minister said in the social media post.

According to her, people from all religions in West Bengal, including Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Jainism, and Buddhism, know how to walk shoulder to shoulder. “We share our joys. Because we believe that religion belongs to each, but festivals belong to all,” the Chief Minister said.

On Saturday afternoon, Trinamool Congress will be organising its annual ‘Sampriti Diwas (Harmony Day)’ programme at Esplanade in Central Kolkata. The programme, organised by Trinamool Congress’s youth and students’ wings, will be attended by the top party leadership.

On the other hand, there will be the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district, organised by now-suspended Trinamool Congress legislator from Bharatpur constituency, Humayun Kabir, in the same district.

The proposed Babri Mosque at Beldanga will be in line with the original construction at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which was demolished on December 7. 1992.

