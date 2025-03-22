Final Call for Telangana LRS Applications: Immediate Sanction Documents for Eligible Candidates as Deadline Nears

Hyderabad, March 22, 2025 – The Telangana Municipal Administration Department has issued a final reminder for property owners to submit applications under the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) by the end of March 2025. Principal Secretary M. Danakishore emphasized that applicants who have paid fees will receive immediate regularization sanction documents to fast-track approvals.

Deadline Alert: Complete LRS Applications by March 31

In a high-level video conference with district collectors on Friday, Danakishore directed officials to prioritize clearing pending LRS applications. Key highlights include:

25% fee discount for applicants paying full charges and open space fees by March 31.

for applicants paying full charges and open space fees by March 31. Immediate processing of documents for eligible candidates.

of documents for eligible candidates. 90% refunds for applications rejected due to ineligibility.

“The process will be completed quickly once fees are paid. Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure seamless approvals,” said Danakishore.

Simplified Steps for LRS Approval

The state government has streamlined the LRS process to reduce delays:

Fee Calculation: Charges are auto-generated based on plot area, location, and sub-registrar guidelines. Document Submission: Upload ownership proofs via the Telangana LRS portal. Instant Verification: Technical teams resolve discrepancies within 24 hours. Sanction Certificate: Issued immediately after fee payment.

Bold Announcement: Properties developed before August 26, 2020, are eligible for regularization.

Why Regularize Now?

Collector Narayana Reddy of Rangareddy district highlighted long-term benefits:

Legal Security : Avoid disputes and access government utilities (water, electricity) without hurdles.

: Avoid disputes and access government utilities (water, electricity) without hurdles. Future Development : Build homes or commercial structures with approved layouts.

: Build homes or commercial structures with approved layouts. Resale Value: Regularized properties attract higher market prices.

“Once fees are paid, we handle the entire process. Applicants need not visit offices repeatedly,” assured Reddy.

Open Space Charges : Pay these alongside LRS fees to avail the 25% rebate.

: Pay these alongside LRS fees to avail the 25% rebate. Refund Policy : 90% of fees refunded if plots are deemed ineligible.

: 90% of fees refunded if plots are deemed ineligible. Tech Support: A 24/7 helpline (155300) resolves payment or portal issues.

Act Now or Miss Out!

With less than 10 days left, over 2.5 lakh applicants are yet to complete their submissions. Officials warn that extensions are unlikely, as the state aims to finalize all cases by April 2025.

Final Steps:

Log in to the LRS portal. Upload ownership proofs (sale deed, pattadar passbook). Pay fees online or at designated banks.

“This is the last opportunity to secure legal rights for unauthorized layouts,” cautioned Danakishore.

Stay Updated: Visit the Telangana Municipal Administration website for real-time application status and FAQs. Delays could lead to penalties or loss of eligibility.