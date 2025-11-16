Finshore Management Services Opens Hyderabad Office to Boost Presence in South India

Hyderabad: Finshore Management Services Ltd., a SEBI-registered Category I Merchant Banker, has inaugurated its new branch in Hyderabad, Telangana, marking a strategic expansion into Southern India. The inauguration was held at the firm’s new office in Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, in the presence of clients, partners, and key figures from the financial sector.

With over a decade of experience in merchant banking, Finshore has successfully managed more than 55 SME IPOs, along with Rights Issues, Open Offers, Buybacks, and valuation services for both domestic and international clients. The firm is recognized for its integrity, efficiency, and client-focused approach.

The Hyderabad branch is part of Finshore’s plan to strengthen its presence in the southern region, where the city hosts over 39,800 SMEs and is emerging as a major financial hub. The new office aims to provide regional businesses with structured access to India’s capital markets, along with governance support and long-term value creation.

Speaking at the event, Ramakrishna Iyengar, Promoter and Director of Finshore, said, “Hyderabad is an important hub for entrepreneurial growth and investment. This new branch enables Finshore to serve the southern market more effectively while continuing to uphold our values of governance, integrity, and long-term value creation.”

S.K. Kumar, Director and Strategic Advisor – South India, who will lead the firm’s initiatives in the region, added, “Hyderabad’s growth story reflects India’s entrepreneurial energy and financial resilience. With thousands of emerging SMEs across the region, our goal is to provide them with structured access to capital and guidance for sustainable growth.”

Finshore Management Services continues to offer a full range of merchant banking services, including IPO advisory, capital raising, valuations, and strategic consulting, under strong governance and regulatory compliance.

