Hyderabad: Fire Incident at Park Hyatt Hotel Where SRH Squad Is Staying, Players are Safe

A fire broke out at the luxury Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills on Monday, causing panic after reports emerged that players of the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket team were staying at the hotel. Fortunately, all team members are safe, and no casualties have been reported.

Fire on First Floor Sparks Panic

According to sources, the fire began on the first floor of the hotel, sending thick smoke billowing through the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Hotel staff quickly noticed the fire and alerted the fire brigade, which responded promptly to control the blaze.

Quick Action Prevents Major Tragedy

Fire personnel rushed to the scene and managed to bring the situation under control before it could escalate. While no injuries were reported, the incident caused a temporary scare, especially with the Hyderabad Sunrisers team present in the building.

The hotel management confirmed that all players are safe and that the fire was confined to one section of the hotel. “The team is safe, and operations are returning to normal,” a staff member stated.

Investigation Underway

Officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the fire. Meanwhile, safety protocols are being reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future.

This incident adds to a recent string of fire accidents reported in Hyderabad amid the ongoing summer heat, raising concerns about fire safety preparedness in commercial establishments across the city.