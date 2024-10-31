MaharashtraCrime & Accidents

Five held for gangrape of woman in Maharashtra’s Amravati

The victim has told police the crime occurred after she left her house on Tuesday following a quarrel with her parents, the official said.

Mohammed Yousuf31 October 2024 - 20:36
Five held for gangrape of woman in Maharashtra's Amravati
Five held for gangrape of woman in Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, a police official said on Thursday.

The victim has told police the crime occurred after she left her house on Tuesday following a quarrel with her parents, the official said.

“As per the complainant, two youths gave her a lift on their two-wheeler. They took her to a secluded place, plied her with liquor and raped her.

Three more persons were also involved in the gangrape,” he said. After the victim approached police on Wednesday morning, a case was registered, and one person was initially apprehended with the help of CCTV footage.

“His interrogation led to the arrest of four others within two hours. Further probe is underway,” the official informed.

Source
PTI
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf31 October 2024 - 20:36

Related Articles

Tragic Lightning Strike at Firecracker Unit in East Godavari: 2 Dead, 15 Battling for Life

Tragic Lightning Strike at Firecracker Unit in East Godavari: 2 Dead, 15 Battling for Life

31 October 2024 - 21:06
72-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

72-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Jharkhand

31 October 2024 - 14:06
Man held for raping woman in Bengal

Man held for raping woman in Bengal

31 October 2024 - 13:37
Maharashtra Polls: BJP Faces Internal Unrest as Prominent Leaders Declare Independent Candidacies

Maharashtra Polls: BJP Faces Internal Unrest as Prominent Leaders Declare Independent Candidacies

30 October 2024 - 13:49
Back to top button