Hyderabad

Several flights to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to unfavourable weather conditions, airport sources said.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 August 2025 - 20:11
Flights from Hyderabad Cancelled, Diverted due to Unfavorable Weather Conditions (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Several flights to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to unfavorable weather conditions, airport sources said.

IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna, and Ahmedabad—and return services from these destinations—were cancelled, they added.

As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.

The IMD said a ‘red alert’ has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday.

An official from the Met Centre told reporters that an ‘orange alert for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” has also been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
