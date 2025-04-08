Former Cricketer Kedar Jadhav Joins BJP, Begins New Innings in Politics

Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking the beginning of his political journey after retiring from professional cricket. The 39-year-old was formally inducted into the party in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of BJP state president Chandrashekar Bawankule.

Speaking at the event, Jadhav paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“The BJP is doing politics of development. I bow down to Chhatrapati Shivaji. Under the leadership of Modi ji and Fadnavis ji, and with the guidance of Bawankule ji, I proudly join the BJP,” he said.

Cricketing Career Highlights

Hailing from Maharashtra, Kedar Jadhav made his mark in Indian cricket with a blistering 29-ball 50 on IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils. He represented India in 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is between 2014 and 2020. He was part of India’s squad in the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jadhav played for multiple franchises including Delhi Daredevils, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was considered close to CSK captain MS Dhoni during his stint with the franchise.

Despite being ruled out of the 2018 IPL season after just one match, he remained part of the CSK squad that lifted the trophy that year. Injuries also hampered his 2019 campaign. He made a brief comeback with RCB in IPL 2023, before officially announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on June 3, 2024.

With his entry into the BJP, Jadhav joins a growing list of Indian sports personalities entering politics, signaling a new chapter in his public life.