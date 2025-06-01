Free Sharmistha, don’t make West Bengal another North Korea: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has strongly condemned the arrest of content creator and law student Sharmistha Panoli, calling it “unjustified” and likening the situation in West Bengal to a North Korea-style dictatorship.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Kangana stated, “No girl or daughter should be subjected to such high-handedness,” expressing concern for Sharmistha’s career and the wider implications for free speech.

Kangana Slams West Bengal Government Over Free Speech Suppression

Targeting the Trinamool Congress-led government, Kangana urged, “I request the government of West Bengal not to make the state another North Korea.”

She further added that every citizen has democratic rights and pointed out that Sharmistha had already issued a public apology for her now-deleted post. “It seemed like a general comment. Youngsters today use such language casually,” she said.

Pawan Kalyan Also Voices Support, Questions Double Standards

Joining the chorus, actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan also expressed solidarity with Sharmistha. In a post on X, he criticized West Bengal Police for alleged religious bias.

“But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma?” he asked. “Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?”

He added, “Secularism must work both ways. Blasphemy should be condemned regardless of religion. The nation is watching. Act justly.”

Why Was Sharmistha Arrested?

Sharmistha Panoli, aged 22, was arrested on Saturday from Gurugram by Kolkata Police over videos containing allegedly communal remarks related to Operation Sindoor.

The FIR, registered at Garden Reach Police Station on May 15, includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for:

Promoting enmity on religious grounds

Deliberately outraging religious feelings

Provoking a breach of peace

Sharmistha in 14-Day Judicial Custody

Following her arrest, Sharmistha was produced in court and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Despite deleting the video and issuing a public apology, she remains in custody as the case garners national attention.