Ganesh Chaturthi: Massive crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja, devotees say ‘feels like heaven’

New Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi, the auspicious festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, was marked with great devotion and enthusiasm across India on Wednesday. From Mumbai to Jaipur and Tamil Nadu, devotees turned out in large numbers to offer prayers and seek blessings.

In Mumbai, massive crowd gathered at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, where aarti was performed amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. The temple witnessed an overwhelming turnout from early morning, with devotees braving the crowd to catch a glimpse of the idol.

At Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most revered Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, the atmosphere was charged with faith and emotion. Devotees from across the country arrived for darshan. One devotee shared, “It feels like we have come to heaven. This experience cannot be expressed in words.

Also Read: Rupee Weakens; Tariff Jitters Push Gold to New Peak

” Another devotee added, “I have been in line since morning. I visit every year to seek darshan.” In Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Moti Dungri Ganesh Ji Temple saw an ocean of devotees pouring in since early hours. The temple echoed with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as people came to offer prayers and celebrate the occasion with their families.

Security arrangements were tight to manage the crowd. Additional CP Rameshwar Singh informed, “Fourteen Additional DCPs have been deployed. Around 800 head constables and constables have been assigned duties in three shifts with continuous rotation.

The arrangements are fully in place.” The temple premises were also fortified with multiple security checkpoints and barricades to ensure the smooth movement of devotees. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, a unique celebration marked the festival where a massive 73-kg laddu was prepared as an offering to Lord Vinayagar and placed at a local sweet shop, drawing a large crowd eager to witness the spectacle.

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi this year reflected a perfect blend of devotion, tradition, and community spirit, as millions across the nation came together to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.