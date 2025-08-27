Hyderabad

Ganesh Idol in CM’s Likeness in Hyderabad: Devotees Divided Over Creative Idea

The highlight of this year’s Vinayak is that its appearance closely resembles the likeness of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Devotees and the public are expressing surprise and interest after witnessing this.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf27 August 2025 - 18:46
On the occasion of Vinayak Chauthi, a special Vinayak Mandap was set up at Boyegoda Kaman under the supervision of Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar. The idol of Ganesh installed in this mandap has become the center of attraction.

While some people are praising this creative idea, others believe that giving a political color to religious celebrations is not appropriate. Against this backdrop, the “Telangana Rising Vinayak” has become a subject of public debate.

Mettu Sai Kumar stated that he took this initiative because while people talk about Baahubali and RRR, the real hero, in his view, is Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is working tirelessly to make Telangana number one.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

