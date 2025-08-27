Ganesh Idol in CM’s Likeness in Hyderabad: Devotees Divided Over Creative Idea

On the occasion of Vinayak Chauthi, a special Vinayak Mandap was set up at Boyegoda Kaman under the supervision of Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar. The idol of Ganesh installed in this mandap has become the center of attraction.

The highlight of this year’s Vinayak is that its appearance closely resembles the likeness of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Devotees and the public are expressing surprise and interest after witnessing this.

While some people are praising this creative idea, others believe that giving a political color to religious celebrations is not appropriate. Against this backdrop, the “Telangana Rising Vinayak” has become a subject of public debate.

Mettu Sai Kumar stated that he took this initiative because while people talk about Baahubali and RRR, the real hero, in his view, is Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is working tirelessly to make Telangana number one.