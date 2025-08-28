Hyderabad

Controversial Ganesh Idol Resembling CM Revanth Reddy Removed in Hyderabad

The idol was said to have been installed by Fisheries Committee Chairman M. Sai Kumar. However, a controversy erupted after objections were raised over the idol being crafted in a human form.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 August 2025 - 18:09
Hyderabad: Authorities have removed a Ganesh idol in the shape of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, which was installed in the Agapura area of the Gosha Mahal assembly constituency. The idol was said to have been installed by Fisheries Committee Chairman M. Sai Kumar. However, a controversy erupted after objections were raised over the idol being crafted in a human form.

Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh strongly objected, stating that the idol was hurting the sentiments of devotees. He urged the concerned DCP to take immediate action for its removal.

According to reports, the police removed the idol considering the sensitivity of the matter. Meanwhile, the South West DCP advised M. Sai Kumar to install a traditional Ganesh idol instead, to ensure law and order is maintained.

The incident comes as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across Telangana, with authorities urging the public to cooperate in preserving religious harmony.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
