Controversial Ganesh Idol Resembling CM Revanth Reddy Removed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Authorities have removed a Ganesh idol in the shape of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, which was installed in the Agapura area of the Gosha Mahal assembly constituency. The idol was said to have been installed by Fisheries Committee Chairman M. Sai Kumar. However, a controversy erupted after objections were raised over the idol being crafted in a human form.

Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh strongly objected, stating that the idol was hurting the sentiments of devotees. He urged the concerned DCP to take immediate action for its removal.

According to reports, the police removed the idol considering the sensitivity of the matter. Meanwhile, the South West DCP advised M. Sai Kumar to install a traditional Ganesh idol instead, to ensure law and order is maintained.

The incident comes as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across Telangana, with authorities urging the public to cooperate in preserving religious harmony.