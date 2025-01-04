Gavaskar Critiques Green Pitch at Sydney, Suggests Outcry Would Have Happened in India

Sydney: Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has expressed concerns over the green pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground used in the ongoing fifth Test between India and Australia, stating that such a surface would have raised many questions if the match had been played in India.

After a dramatic day one with 11 wickets falling, day two saw a staggering 15 wickets fall. India managed to bowl out Australia for 181, taking a narrow four-run first-innings lead, but ended the day at 141/6, leaving them with a 145-run lead at stumps.

Pitch Debate and Gavaskar’s Response

“If 15 wickets fell (on one day) in India, all hell would have broken loose. We had Glenn McGrath saying he’d never seen so much grass. Did you hear any former India cricketer moan about the pitch?” Gavaskar remarked.

He went on to note that former Australian and English cricketers frequently criticize Indian pitches and conditions, but India’s cricketers don’t complain. “We are not moaners, we are not whingers. You will never find us complaining. But 15 wickets in a day in India, man, that would be hell,” he added.

Gavaskar Defends India’s Toughness and Comments on Pitch Conditions

Despite his concerns about the pitch, Gavaskar defended India’s resilience and approach to overseas cricket, saying, “When we go out and play cricket we will toughen it out. And if we are beaten, we are beaten.” He also noted how difficult it is for teams to beat home sides abroad and emphasized that Indian players would continue to play through challenging conditions.

On the Sydney pitch, Gavaskar humorously added, “I did say that when we saw the pitch yesterday, the cows could have gone and grazed on it.” He also highlighted that the current pitch was not ideal for a Test match, as it might not last into the fourth or fifth day, barring rain disruptions. “This is not the ideal Test match pitch that you want because you want it to go into a fourth and fifth day,” he stated. “Unless there is rain, I don’t see us being here on day four,” he concluded.

Scott Boland’s Stellar Performance

Meanwhile, Australian seamer Scott Boland continued his excellent performance, picking up 4-42 on day two after claiming 4-31 on day one. He also managed to dismiss India’s star batter Virat Kohli twice in the match, bringing his total to four dismissals of Kohli in the series.

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter, Alex Carey, expressed his satisfaction with Boland’s impressive performances, saying, “He’s challenging the batters, putting the ball in the right area on wickets like this. He’s just creating so much for us.” Carey praised Boland’s bowling style, highlighting his unique approach compared to other Aussie pacers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. “He’s a little bit shorter, a little bit skinnier where potentially more balls can hit the top of the stumps. He’s getting his opportunity now and it’s not a surprise to the playing group how good he is. We love his energy,” Carey added.