Ghaziabad Police Arrest Two Wanted Cow Smugglers

Ghaziabad: In a major crackdown on illegal cow smuggling and slaughtering activities, Ghaziabad Police arrested two notorious cow smugglers following an encounter in the Tronica City area.

The joint operation, involving the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural, and Tronica City Police, resulted in the capture of the suspects after a brief chase and exchange of fire.

Encounter Leads to Arrest of Notorious Criminals

The two arrested individuals, identified as Sajid alias Sadua and Bajju alias Wajahat, were shot in the leg during the encounter before being subdued and taken into custody. Police officials confirmed that both men were wanted criminals involved in multiple cases of cow slaughter and smuggling across Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions.

Criminal Background and Rewards

Authorities revealed that Sajid was a notorious offender carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 for his involvement in a cow slaughter case in Amroha, while Bajju had a Rs 15,000 reward on his head for similar crimes.

The duo had been on the police radar for months due to their involvement in large-scale cow smuggling operations. Their activities spanned multiple regions, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Sambhal, Amroha, and Delhi, making them key players in an organized crime syndicate.

Seizure of Illegal Weapons and Slaughter Equipment

During the operation, Ghaziabad Police recovered illegal firearms, sharp knives, ropes, and other slaughter-related tools from the suspects. These findings further cemented their links to illicit cow smuggling and slaughtering networks.

Modus Operandi of the Cow Smuggling Gang

Investigations have revealed that the accused were part of a well-organized gang specializing in cow smuggling and illegal slaughter. Their modus operandi involved stealing cows from different areas, transporting them using a stolen Honda City car, and slaughtering them at secret locations in Delhi.

The remains of the animals were then dumped in Tronica City to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies.

Police officials stated that the gang had been active for years, operating with precision to evade authorities. Their activities recently came under scrutiny when four bovine carcasses were discovered in plastic bags inside a roadside sewer pit in Tronica City. This alarming discovery prompted intensified investigations that ultimately led to their capture.

Extensive Criminal Record and Legal Actions

Both Sajid and Bajju have an extensive criminal history, with over two dozen cases registered against them. Their offenses include charges under:

The Gangster Act

The Arms Act

Cow Slaughter Prohibition Laws

Theft and Illegal Transport of Cattle

Attempted Murder

Law enforcement agencies are now conducting a deeper probe into their connections and financial transactions, aiming to dismantle the entire smuggling network.

Police Intensify Crackdown on Cow Smuggling Networks

This latest arrest comes just two days after another police operation led to the capture of two more gang members in a separate encounter. Authorities believe that these repeated arrests are critical in dismantling the extensive cow smuggling racket operating in the region.

Ghaziabad Police have assured the public that they are working diligently to curb illegal activities related to cow slaughter and smuggling. Senior police officials emphasized their commitment to identifying remaining gang members and ensuring strict legal action against all involved.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Actions

The arrested criminals are currently undergoing interrogation, and police are tracing their financial links, suppliers, and potential accomplices.

Investigators are also examining surveillance footage and phone records to uncover any additional networks supporting their operations.

Authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to cattle smuggling or illegal slaughter. The crackdown on such organized crimes will continue as law enforcement agencies ramp up efforts to protect livestock and uphold the law.