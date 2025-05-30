Hyderabad: Monsoon Mayhem Alert: GHMC, HMWSSB Race to Desilt Overflowing Drains

In a significant move to address long-standing drainage issues in Yakutpura constituency, GHMC Commissioner K. Karnan and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy conducted a joint inspection along with local MLA Jaffer Hussain. The inspection focused on the Gangnagar Nala area in Maulana Chilla, which experiences severe sewage overflow during the monsoon season, causing hardships for local residents.

Drain Blockages Blamed on Road and Nala Expansion Works

The inspection revealed that recent road widening and nala expansion works by the GHMC project division have contributed to sediment build-up in both GHMC’s rainwater drains and HMWSSB’s sewerage lines. This accumulation has worsened the sewage overflow problem during rains. Officials assessed that simultaneous desilting of nalas and sewerage lines would alleviate the issue to a large extent.

Also Read: Government Announces Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for 2014-2023, Check Full List

Discovery of Hidden Nalas and New Construction Directions

During the inspection, authorities identified nalas running beneath houses in certain areas, complicating the drainage flow. The teams were instructed to evaluate the feasibility of upgrading these nalas and ensure better planning before taking up construction. HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy directed his officials to complete sewerage line construction in tandem with nala expansion and to align sewer lines to ensure proper flow and avoid mismatches in gradient.

Unified Action Plan to Prevent Seasonal Flooding

The GHMC and HMWSSB agreed to collaborate more effectively and synchronously in implementing solutions. A clear action plan was formed to prevent seasonal sewage flooding in the area. The local MLA’s proactive initiative was acknowledged as key to initiating this joint inspection and follow-up work.

Senior Officials Participate in Field Review

Several key officials participated in the inspection, including HMWSSB Operations Director Amarender Reddy, CGMs Nagendra and Vinod Bhargav, GMs Santosh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Nayak, Ashok, as well as GHMC engineers and local representatives. The visit underscores a renewed administrative focus on resolving civic issues through inter-departmental coordination.