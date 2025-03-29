Gold Nears ₹1 Lakh, But Silver Steals the Show with Record High Prices!

Hyderabad: In a surprising twist for precious metal markets, silver prices in India have surged past gold, leaving both investors and everyday buyers stunned. While gold prices have been climbing steadily, touching ₹92,150 per 10 grams, silver has raced ahead to a record high of ₹1.03 lakh per kg.

Silver Beats Gold in Returns

In the early days of FY 2024-25, silver has outperformed gold in terms of returns. Gold yielded a return of 31.37%, while silver returned an impressive 35.56%. Compared to stock market indices like Nifty (5.29%) and Sensex (4.96%), precious metals have proven to be more lucrative investment avenues.

Experts suggest that silver is likely to continue this trend, with predictions indicating a possible rise to ₹1.25 lakh per kg in the coming days. “Investors looking for better returns should consider silver as it shows stronger momentum than gold,” said a market analyst.

Will the Rally Continue?

Global financial institutions have taken note of this precious metals rally. Goldman Sachs has forecasted that gold could touch $3,100–$3,300 per ounce by the end of 2025. Bank of America has also projected gold prices to rise to $3,063 in 2025 and up to $3,350 in 2026, attributing the bullish outlook to economic uncertainty and shifting investment patterns.

What’s Driving the Surge?

The price hike is being linked to various global and domestic factors. In the past, economic policy changes like US tariffs under President Trump caused a shift towards safer assets. Similarly, recent increased buying by central banks around the world has pushed gold prices up by 8.2%. Investors, wary of market volatility, are turning to gold and silver as secure assets, thereby accelerating the price surge.

Impact on the Common Man

With festivals around the corner, the skyrocketing prices of gold and silver have become a cause for concern. These metals, integral to celebrations and traditional investments, may now be out of reach for many. While wealthier individuals might adjust, the middle and lower-income groups are expected to be the hardest hit.

Despite the challenges, analysts maintain that the rally may not slow down soon. With global uncertainties continuing, both gold and silver are expected to retain their upward momentum.