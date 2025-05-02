Gold Prices Drop Over ₹7,000: Experts Weigh In — Is Now the Right Time to Buy?

Mumbai: Gold prices have seen a sharp decline of more than ₹7,000 per 10 grams in the past 10 days, retreating from their all-time high of ₹1,00,484 recorded on April 22, 2025, to ₹93,300 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as of Friday.

However, Friday’s price marked a rebound of ₹950 from Thursday’s rate of ₹92,325, according to LKP Securities’ Jateen Trivedi, who noted a strong recovery in prices following a minor gap-up opening.

Global Factors Supporting Price Stability

In international markets, Comex gold maintained crucial support near $3,200, with sentiment stabilising amid uncertainty over a US-led trade deal. This lack of clarity has led to short-covering by market participants, bolstering the precious metal’s momentum.

Should You Buy Gold Now?

Analysts remain bullish on gold for 2025, citing global geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns in the US, and continued central bank buying as key drivers of long-term demand.

“Gold has posted a 30% return over the past year and continues to outperform inflation,” said Manoj Kumar Arora, MD at Almondz Global. “It has delivered a 15% CAGR since 2001 and outperformed inflation by 2–4% since 1995.”

He also noted that central banks globally are accumulating gold at a rapid pace, with China’s gold reserves reaching 2,292 tonnes and the RBI’s holdings climbing to a record 879 tonnes as of March 2025. Over the past three years, central banks have added 1,000 tonnes annually to their reserves.

Forecast and Investment Advice

Arora and other experts predict that tariff-driven recession fears and stagflation risks will continue to support gold’s structural bull run. Gold is likely to remain one of the best-performing assets in 2025, aided by falling US Treasury yields.

Investors are advised to consider Gold ETFs as a low-cost, stable investment option during this volatile period.

Trading Range and Outlook

According to Trivedi, gold is expected to trade in a broad range of ₹92,000–₹94,500 in the coming sessions, with volatility remaining elevated due to shifting global economic signals.

Kotak Securities’ View

A note from Kotak Securities highlighted that despite a weak US economic growth report and a flat March PCE index, improved risk appetite driven by strong tech earnings has diminished expectations of immediate interest rate cuts. Investors now await the nonfarm payrolls report for cues on the US Federal Reserve’s next move.

Additionally, uncertainty surrounding US-China trade negotiations continues to influence safe-haven demand for gold.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed in this article are those of individual analysts. Investors are advised to consult certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.