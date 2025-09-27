Business

Gold prices maintain bullish structure this week amid safe-haven demand

Indian bullion prices ended marginally lower but maintained the bullish structure this week, buoyed by uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi27 September 2025 - 17:34
Gold prices maintain bullish structure this week amid safe-haven demand
Gold prices maintain bullish structure this week amid safe-haven demand

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: Indian bullion prices ended marginally lower but maintained the bullish structure this week, buoyed by uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s policy path.

The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) started the week at Rs 1,13,498 on Monday, rose to a significant high of Rs 1,14,044 on Tuesday, and ended the week at Rs 1,13,260, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The yellow metal sustained its appeal as a safe-haven asset, supported by global trade tensions, a depreciating rupee, steady central bank purchases, and uncertainty over the Fed’s policy path.

Also Read: Delhi BMW accident: Court grants bail to accused driver Gaganpreet Kaur

Silver also attracted huge buyer interest, benefiting from firm industrial demand alongside supply-side constraints. The price of silver was at Rs 1,37,467 per kilogram at market close on Friday, according to IBJA data.

“Gold prices traded firm at Rs 1,14,000 with marginal gains of Rs 130 as Comex Gold held steady, while the dollar stayed slightly positive and rupee remained flat near 88.71,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

“US GDP data came in higher, leading to minor profit booking yesterday, but gold quickly recovered, maintaining its bullish structure. Overall trend remains positive with support at Rs 1,12,500 and resistance at Rs 1,15,000,” he added.

Gold is expected to trade in the range between Rs 1,07,500 and Rs 1,11,000, he added.

The bullion has outperformed Indian equities for the fourth consecutive Diwali-to-Diwali cycle, continuing a trend where the yellow metal has outperformed equities in seven of the last eight years.

Silver also outperformed Indian equities for the third consecutive year, driven by industrial demand from solar panel manufacturing, semiconductors, and electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, analysts say that bullion continues to receive support from robust central bank purchases and sustained inflows into ETFs. The Fed Chair’s cautious remarks on inflation, labour market and future rate cuts could act as a cap on bullion’s gains.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi27 September 2025 - 17:34
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button