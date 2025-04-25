Gold Rate Today: Good News for Gold Lovers – Check Today’s Price Per Tola!

In a welcome development for gold enthusiasts and investors, gold prices have remained stable today (April 25) after seeing a consistent decline over the past two days. According to the bullion market updates, the price of 22-carat gold stands at ₹90,050 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold is priced at ₹98,240 per 10 grams.

This stability brings relief to buyers following a sharp dip earlier in the week.

Two-Day Drop in Gold Prices Before Stabilization

In the last two days, gold prices dropped notably across the country. Specifically:

24-carat gold saw a decline of ₹3,000 and ₹110 per 10 grams on consecutive days.

saw a and ₹110 per 10 grams on consecutive days. 22-carat gold experienced a cumulative drop of ₹5,275 and ₹5,100 per 10 grams.

These back-to-back reductions led to increased interest among potential buyers and investors looking to capitalize on lower rates.

Current Gold Rates in Major Telugu Cities

As of April 25, 2025, the current gold prices in major cities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain uniform:

Hyderabad – ₹90,050 (22K), ₹98,240 (24K)

– ₹90,050 (22K), ₹98,240 (24K) Visakhapatnam – ₹90,050 (22K), ₹98,240 (24K)

– ₹90,050 (22K), ₹98,240 (24K) Vijayawada – ₹90,050 (22K), ₹98,240 (24K)

Note: Prices may vary slightly depending on individual jewelers and local market conditions.

Silver Price Today in Telugu States

Silver prices also held steady today, with 1 kilogram of silver priced at ₹1,10,900 in cities such as Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. As always, minor fluctuations may occur based on region and seller margins.

Regional Variation in Gold and Silver Prices

It’s important to note that gold and silver rates can vary based on location, taxes, making charges, and dealer margins. Buyers are advised to check local prices and official rates before making a purchase.

Market Outlook for Gold Investors

With global cues and market uncertainty influencing the price of gold, experts suggest:

This could be a strategic time for long-term investment .

. Buyers planning to purchase jewelry for upcoming weddings or festivals may consider locking in today’s stable rates .

. Keep an eye on international trends, interest rates, and inflation data, which can further influence gold prices in India.

📌 Key Highlights