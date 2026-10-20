Google Cloud Outage in London Disrupts Multiple Online Services

New Delhi : Google Cloud services in London experienced network disruptions on Tuesday following a power-related incident, affecting several online platforms, including digital banking app Revolut.

Google confirmed issues in its Europe-west2 region, with the disruption beginning around 7 am British Summer Time. The company said the power incident had been mitigated and engineers were working to restore services.

Revolut reported difficulties affecting multiple services, while thousands of customers faced problems accessing the platform. The company assured users that their money and data remained safe.

Halifax also acknowledged issues with its mobile app and website, while budgeting app Emma directly attributed its outage to the Google Cloud disruption.

Downdetector recorded a surge in user reports of problems across several online services. However, it remains unclear whether all reported outages were directly linked to the Google Cloud incident.