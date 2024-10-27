Telangana

Government to Waive Loans for 4 Lakh More Farmers After Diwali, Announces Minister Seethakka

Seethakka said the government had waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken by 25 lakh farmers and the remaining would be waived after Diwali.

Fouzia Farhana27 October 2024 - 16:19
Government to Waive Loans for 4 Lakh More Farmers After Diwali, Announces Minister Seethakka
Government to Waive Loans for 4 Lakh More Farmers After Diwali, Announces Minister Seethakka

Hyderabad: The loans of four lakh more farmers will be waived after Diwali, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka said.,

Seethakka said the government had waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken by 25 lakh farmers and the remaining would be waived after Diwali.

She said the government will give land title deeds to tribal farmers in all agency areas and that farmers should not go after brokers.

Seethakka said the government will provide a toll-free phone number which can be used by the public to inform the authorities about drinking water problems.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Fouzia Farhana27 October 2024 - 16:19

Related Articles

Sangareddy Educator Encourages Body Donation to Support Future Doctors

Sangareddy Educator Encourages Body Donation to Support Future Doctors

27 October 2024 - 17:55
Shankarpally Plot Owners Association Alleges Rs 30,000 Crore Land Scam by IAS Officer Amoy Kumar

Shankarpally Plot Owners Association Alleges Rs 30,000 Crore Land Scam by IAS Officer Amoy Kumar

27 October 2024 - 17:39
Revanth Reddy trying to implicate KTR in false case: BRS

Revanth Reddy trying to implicate KTR in false case: BRS

27 October 2024 - 17:24
TPCC Chairman Madhu Yashki Accuses BRS MLAs of Joining Congress to Protect Illegal Assets Amid Concerns Over Police Negligence

Madhu Yashki: BRS MLAs Join Congress to Shield Illegal Assets

27 October 2024 - 17:10
Back to top button