Government to Waive Loans for 4 Lakh More Farmers After Diwali, Announces Minister Seethakka

Hyderabad: The loans of four lakh more farmers will be waived after Diwali, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka said.,

Seethakka said the government had waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh taken by 25 lakh farmers and the remaining would be waived after Diwali.

She said the government will give land title deeds to tribal farmers in all agency areas and that farmers should not go after brokers.

Seethakka said the government will provide a toll-free phone number which can be used by the public to inform the authorities about drinking water problems.