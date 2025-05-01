Groom’s Unconventional Wedding Dance Goes Viral, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

New Delhi: Indian weddings are known for their vibrant energy and dance-filled celebrations — but a recent viral video takes that spirit to a whole new level.

In a clip shared by Instagram user @vipin.kumar1764, a groom stunned guests — and the internet — with his quirky solo dance right in front of his bride. The video, which has amassed over 1.6 million views, shows the groom pulling out energetic moves as he approaches the stage, only to be met with a lukewarm reaction from the bride, who chooses to watch rather than join in.

Guests Amused, Internet Reacts with Humor

Despite the bride’s apparent disinterest, the groom didn’t miss a beat. He kept dancing with unfiltered enthusiasm, much to the amusement of wedding guests and viewers online. Social media users couldn’t resist adding their own jokes in the comments section.

One commenter wrote, “He’s dancing, but I’m the one feeling embarrassed!” while another added, “This is exactly why I haven’t proposed yet.”

A New Era of Indian Weddings?

While traditionally the bride and groom maintained a more composed presence at the wedding, such viral videos reflect the evolving nature of Indian weddings — where personal expression and fun are now front and centre.

From coordinated dance numbers to solo performances, the desi wedding stage is no longer just for the baraatis — it’s now a place for grooms (and sometimes reluctant brides) to let loose and go viral.