Gwadar International Airport Officially Opens in Pakistan, Welcomes First Flight

Karachi: Pakistan’s largest international airport, Gwadar International Airport, officially began operations on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the country’s infrastructure development. The airport, located in the strategic Balochistan province, is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a USD 42 billion initiative designed to boost regional connectivity and trade.

First Commercial Flight Lands at Gwadar International Airport

The first commercial flight to arrive at the newly inaugurated Gwadar International Airport was Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK 503, which landed after an hour and 10 minutes of flight time from Karachi. The flight, which was delayed by 45 minutes, carried both passengers and high-ranking officials, marking the beginning of Gwadar’s journey as a key hub for regional and international air travel.

Key Role in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

Gwadar International Airport, along with the Gwadar Deep Sea Port, is a central feature of the CPEC project. Both facilities are intended to serve as major nodes in the development of the 21st-century Silk Route, connecting Pakistan to Central and Eastern Asia, the Middle East, and the Gulf countries. Both Pakistan and China view Gwadar as a critical interchange for trade and logistics in the region.

A Major Step in Regional Connectivity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction with the airport’s opening, emphasizing its importance in enhancing connectivity in Pakistan and the wider region. He described the operationalization of Gwadar International Airport as a major milestone in transforming the city into a key link for international trade and economic cooperation.

“This achievement brings us closer to fulfilling the shared commitment of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the development of Pakistan and the region through CPEC,” said Prime Minister Sharif in a statement.

Symbol of Strong China-Pakistan Friendship

In his address, Prime Minister Sharif also recognized the significant role China has played in Pakistan’s growth, calling Gwadar International Airport a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, at the airport’s inauguration ceremony, highlighted how CPEC will improve the lives of local populations while integrating Balochistan into Pakistan’s broader economic framework.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

Spanning over 430 acres, Gwadar International Airport is Pakistan’s largest airport in terms of land area. Its runway is capable of accommodating large aircraft, including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747. The airport is equipped with modern facilities and is expected to play a vital role in improving Pakistan’s position in global trade and strengthening regional economic ties.

The airport was completed in December 2024, and it is now fully functional for both domestic and international flights. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 billion, the airport symbolizes Pakistan’s ongoing development and its ambitions within the global economy.