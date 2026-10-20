Hacker group claims access to 3.75 lakh SBI data entries, 2,722 documents

New Delhi : An unidentified hacker group operating under the name ‘Siriusim’ has claimed to have obtained confidential customer information allegedly linked to the State Bank of India (SBI), including personal details, loan applications and account-opening documents.

The claim was highlighted by cybersecurity monitoring account CyberPulse56 in a post on social media platform X. According to the account, the group purportedly possesses 3.75 lakh data entries in CSV format and 2,722 PDF documents associated with the country’s largest public sector lender.

The allegedly exposed dataset is said to contain customers’ personal information, residential addresses, loan applications, supporting documents and other application-related records. CyberPulse56 first reported the claim on October 16, stating that Siriusim had presented the material as its first disclosure of the dataset.

However, the authenticity and origin of the alleged data exposure remain unverified. The reported number of entries also does not establish how many individual customers may have been affected, as multiple records could potentially relate to the same person.

There has been no independent confirmation that SBI’s systems were compromised or that the documents originated directly from the bank. The Economic Times reported on October 20 that SBI had not responded to its email seeking comment by the time of publication.

CyberPulse56 warned that if the dataset proves genuine, the information could potentially be exploited for identity theft, financial fraud, targeted phishing attacks and fraudulent loan applications.

The allegation comes amid broader concerns over cybersecurity risks facing India’s financial sector. However, the reported claim alone does not establish that a breach of SBI’s systems has occurred as the SBI Bank was yet to comment on the hacker’s claims.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stepped up cybersecurity requirements for commercial banks as part of broader efforts to strengthen the resilience of the banking system against digital threats.