Hardik Pandya’s Stunning Comeback Leads India to 101-Run Victory Over South Africa in Cuttack T20I

Hardik Pandya marked his return to international cricket in spectacular fashion as India beat South Africa by 101 runs in the opening match of the five-game T20I series in Cuttack.

Coming back from a left quadricep injury after 74 days, Pandya smashed a brilliant 59 off 28 balls*, rescuing India from early trouble and guiding the team to a competitive 175/6 on a tricky red-soil pitch.

Pandya shifted the momentum instantly upon arrival at No. 6, launching two massive sixes off Keshav Maharaj and later hammering Anrich Nortje for 17 runs in an over. He reached his half-century in just 25 balls with a ramped six over third man.

India added 71 runs in the last six overs, largely due to Pandya’s clean hitting.

South Africa Collapse to Their Lowest-Ever T20I Total

Chasing 176, South Africa were blown away for just 74 runs in 12.3 overs, their lowest T20I total. Their previous lowest was 87, also against India in 2022.

India’s bowlers delivered with exceptional discipline:

Key Bowling Performances

Arshdeep Singh: 2 wickets

2 wickets Jasprit Bumrah: 2 wickets (including reaching 100 T20I wickets)

2 wickets (including reaching 100 T20I wickets) Varun Chakravarthy: 2 wickets

2 wickets Axar Patel: 2 wickets

2 wickets Hardik Pandya: 1 key wicket (David Miller)

Arshdeep set the tone by dismissing Quinton de Kock for a two-ball duck and trapping Tristan Stubbs with a brilliant inswinger. Axar bowled Aiden Markram in the final over of the powerplay, putting South Africa at 28/3.

Chakravarthy’s sharp variations removed Donovan Ferreira and Marco Jansen, while Bumrah cleaned up the tail in dominant fashion.

South Africa’s Batting Crumbles Under Pressure

None of South Africa’s batters could handle India’s relentless attack. Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen and Dewald Brevis all fell cheaply. The visitors showed little resistance on a pitch that required patience and technique.

This defeat also marked South Africa’s first T20I loss in Cuttack after previously winning their two matches here.

India’s Top Order Struggles Before Pandya Rescues Innings

India were in trouble early as Lungi Ngidi (3/31) and Lutho Sipamla exploited the conditions:

Early Wickets

Abhishek Sharma (17)

Shubman Gill (4)

Suryakumar Yadav (12)

Tilak Varma (26) tried to steady the innings but fell after a few aggressive shots. Axar Patel’s 23 also provided brief stability before Pandya unleashed his power hitting.

Hardik Pandya’s outstanding all-round performance and India’s clinical bowling sealed a commanding 101-run victory, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

With strong momentum on their side, India will look to continue their dominance in the upcoming matches.