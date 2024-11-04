Harish Rao Criticizes Congress for Claiming Credit for 24-Hour Power Supply

Hyderabad: Senior BRS MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao on Monday criticized the Congress government, accusing it of misleading the public by taking credit for the uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply in Telangana.

He claimed that it was the BRS, under the leadership of K. Chandrashekhar Rao, that made Telangana the only state to provide round-the-clock power to farmers. However, Congress was now falsely claiming this achievement in their election campaigns across different states.

“It’s both laughable and frustrating to see Congress boasting about 24-hour power as if it’s their accomplishment,” Rao remarked. He argued that Congress, lacking substantial progress in its own states, was attempting to present BRS achievements as its own to gain votes. “This is pure hypocrisy and double standards,” he added.

Rao also pointed out that Congress’s Chief Ministerial candidate, A. Revanth Reddy, had previously criticized the idea of providing 24-hour power to farmers, suggesting that three hours would suffice.

“These statements, which essentially advocate power cuts, reveal Congress’s real stance on farmers’ welfare,” Rao asserted. He added that Congress’s actions demonstrate a lack of commitment to the agricultural community. Instead of showing genuine governance and progress, he claimed, Congress is attempting to use BRS’s achievements to gain an advantage in elections in other states.