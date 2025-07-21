Harish Rao Demands Govt to Solve Problems in Gurukuls

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader Harish Rao today lashed out at the State government for the continuous food poisoning incidents in Gurukuls of the State.

He said the food poisoning incidents took place in Nagal Gidda Model School in Sangareddy district, Pedda Kothapalli Gurukul School in Nagarkurnool district, Lakshmipur village Gurukul School in Jagityala Rural Mandal, and Bhadrachalam Gurukul College in Bhadradri Kothagudem district within the last 48 hours.

He criticized that these food poisoning incidents that took place within 48 hours as evidence of the incompetent rule of the Congress party.

Harish Rao questioned whether Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is always lashing out at the Opposition parties, was not seeing the deteriorating condition of the Gurukuls day after day. He asked whether the mind of the CM was not melting when dozens of students were being hospitalised due to the food poisoning incidents.

He criticised CM Revanth Reddy for breaking up the Gurukul system with the aim of erasing former CM KCR’s marks. He said it was a bad idea to tarnish the reputation of the Gurukuls, where children from Dalit, tribal, backward, and minority communities’ study, with a narrow-minded mentality.

He asked Revanth Reddy, who said he would monitor the Gurukuls of the State, “What are you doing as the Education Minister and Chief Minister?” Harish Rao questioned.

He questioned why more than 100 Gurukul students lost their lives due to snake bites, suicides, and food poisoning cases during the 20-month Congress party’s rule. He questioned how many more lives would be lost for melting the heart of the CM? He demanded that the State government respond and solve the problems in government schools and Gurukuls.