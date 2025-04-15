Harmony in New York: Eid Celebration at Indian Consulate Unites Communities in Spirit of Joy and Togetherness

NEW YORK — A vibrant Eid Celebration at the Indian Consulate in New York, hosted in partnership with the Indian American Muslims of North America (IMNA) on April 15, 2025, successfully united diverse communities, dignitaries, and faith leaders in a shared spirit of harmony and joy to mark the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. The event underscored themes of reflection, unity, and cultural preservation within the Indian diaspora.

The Consulate General of India served as the venue for this significant gathering, which saw a remarkable turnout despite inclement weather, showcasing the community’s strong bonds and enthusiasm. The evening was meticulously organized to foster connections and celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of the Indian-American community.

Speakers at the **Eid Celebration at the Indian Consulate** in New York, fostering community harmony. (L-R: Consul General Binaya Pradhan, Consul General Abdelkader Jamoussi, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, NYS Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani, Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan, IMNA Co-Chair Ahmed Shakir, Nimra Fatima, and IMNA Chairman Ilayas Quraishi). Photo: IMNA

A Spiritual and Reflective Opening

The celebration commenced on a serene and spiritual note with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Hafiz Faizan Mohammed Khan. The verses’ meanings were thoughtfully conveyed through an English translation delivered by Zoha Fatima Ahmed, setting a peaceful and contemplative tone for the proceedings.

Adding a poignant perspective from the younger generation, Nimra Fatima, a young professional, shared a heartfelt reflection. She spoke compellingly about her experiences growing up as a Muslim in America and how the observance of Ramadan profoundly shaped her identity, strengthening her connection to her cultural and religious roots. Her words resonated deeply, highlighting the importance of nurturing faith and heritage among youth in the diaspora.

Keynote Address Emphasizes Unity and Heritage

Consul General of India in New York, Mr. Binaya Pradhan, delivered the keynote address. He warmly recalled his own childhood memories of Eid celebrations in India, emphasizing the festival’s universal message of compassion and togetherness. Mr. Pradhan lauded the Indian diaspora, particularly the Indian American Muslim community, for diligently preserving and celebrating the spirit of Eid in their adopted homeland, thereby enriching America’s multicultural landscape.

He extended his sincere gratitude to all attendees, collaborators, and especially acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the Indian American Muslims of North America (IMNA), under the leadership of Chairman Ilayas Quraishi and Co-chair Ahmed Shakir, in co-hosting the successful event. “Seeing the community come together like this, keeping traditions alive so far from home, is truly commendable,” stated Mr. Pradhan, reinforcing the Consulate’s commitment to engaging with all segments of the Indian diaspora.

Voices of Community Leadership

The spirit of collaboration and community building was further echoed by leaders from IMNA. Ahmed Shakir, IMNA Co-Chair, offered warm welcome remarks at the start of the program. He expressed profound gratitude to the community members, dignitaries, and participants whose presence and support made the Eid Celebration at the Indian Consulate a resounding success.

IMNA President Mr. Imtiaz Siamwalla addresses attendees during the **Eid Celebration at the Indian Consulate** in New York. Photo: IMNA

IMNA President Mr. Imtiaz Siamwalla also addressed the gathering, stressing the critical importance of community solidarity. He reaffirmed IMNA’s commitment to organizing and supporting future cultural initiatives that strengthen bonds and promote understanding within and beyond the community.

IMNA Chairman Ilayas Quraishi delivered an impassioned speech focused on engagement and future leadership. He urged the community to remain actively involved, encouraging families to bring their children to such gatherings to instill a sense of belonging and cultural pride. Referring to his daughter Nimra Fatima’s earlier speech, he said, “You heard from my daughter, Nimra Fatima, earlier as she beautifully described the spirit of Ramadan. I’m proud of her and of all our youth stepping forward.”

Mr. Quraishi emphasized the need to foster inclusivity and empower the next generation. “Every year, we aim to bring in the younger generation. I urge you all to bring your children, let them speak, let them lead,” he declared. “Each of you is an ambassador of our rich culture and heritage. India is our Janmabhoomi, and America is our Karmabhoomi. We must not only join events representing India — we must lead them.” His call to action resonated with the audience, inspiring a sense of shared responsibility and purpose.

Distinguished Guests Share Greetings and Support

The event was graced by the presence of numerous distinguished guests, reflecting the strong ties between the community and various levels of government and diplomatic circles. Their participation underscored the significance of the celebration and the value placed on intercommunity relations.

Notable attendees included:

Mr. Abdelkader Jamoussi , Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco, who praised the Indian diaspora for their inclusive and welcoming celebration of Eid.

, Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco, who praised the Indian diaspora for their inclusive and welcoming celebration of Eid. New York State Senator Robert Jackson , who remarked that attending the Consulate’s Eid celebration has become a cherished annual tradition for him.

, who remarked that attending the Consulate’s Eid celebration has become a cherished annual tradition for him. NYC Public Advocate Mr. Jumaane Williams , extended warm Eid greetings and commended the organizers for bringing the community together. He reaffirmed his office’s ongoing support for advocacy efforts within the South Asian and Muslim communities.

, extended warm Eid greetings and commended the organizers for bringing the community together. He reaffirmed his office’s ongoing support for advocacy efforts within the South Asian and Muslim communities. Deputy Public Advocate Kashif Hussain , attended as a special guest, demonstrating solidarity and support for the community.

, attended as a special guest, demonstrating solidarity and support for the community. NYS Assembly Member Mr. Zohran Mamdani , proudly spoke of his identity as an Indian Muslim, sharing that his family migrated from India nearly two centuries ago. He highlighted how his heritage continues to inform and inspire his public service.

, proudly spoke of his identity as an Indian Muslim, sharing that his family migrated from India nearly two centuries ago. He highlighted how his heritage continues to inform and inspire his public service. Deputy Commissioner Mr. Dilip Chauhan , representing the NYC Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, conveyed greetings from Mayor Eric Adams and affirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting such meaningful community initiatives that promote cultural understanding.

, representing the NYC Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, conveyed greetings from Mayor Eric Adams and affirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting such meaningful community initiatives that promote cultural understanding. A representative from the office of NYC Councilman Salam Yousef also joined the gathering, commending the event’s spirit of inclusion and its role in fostering cross-cultural unity in the city.

Special Recognitions and Honors

The evening also included moments of special recognition for organizations and individuals contributing significantly to the community.

A special citation from the Office of NYC Mayor Eric Adams was presented to IMNA, honoring the organization’s unwavering dedication to promoting cultural harmony, interfaith unity, and continued service to the community. This acknowledgment highlighted IMNA’s positive impact within New York City.

Furthermore, a special video message from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was played, extending heartfelt Eid greetings to the Muslim community. Senator Schumer acknowledged the vital contributions of the diaspora in strengthening multicultural ties across the nation.

In a tribute to outstanding service and talent within the community, several local leaders and artists were honored during the program:

Khaliq Ahmed received a plaque for his outstanding contributions to Community Service.

received a plaque for his outstanding contributions to Community Service. Care and Share Foundation was recognized with a plaque for its dedicated Community Service efforts.

was recognized with a plaque for its dedicated Community Service efforts. Mr. Jagdish Sehwani was honored as a respected community leader.

was honored as a respected community leader. Dr. Mohammed Abdul Muneer received a plaque recognizing his excellence in Science and Research.

received a plaque recognizing his excellence in Science and Research. Special recognition was given to an Indian American artist who traveled from Boston specifically to participate in the celebration, showcasing the reach and talent within the community.

Suman Laskar (vocals) and Arindam Chakraborty (tabla) provide a soulful ghazal performance concluding the **Eid Celebration at the Indian Consulate**. Photo: CGI

A Melodious Conclusion

The celebratory evening culminated on a high note with a soulful ghazal performance. Vocalist Suman Laskar, accompanied skillfully by Arindam Chakraborty on the tabla, captivated the audience. Their performance added a layer of artistic elegance and poetic charm, providing a memorable and melodious conclusion to the night’s festivities.

The Eid Celebration at the Indian Consulate, co-hosted with IMNA, stood as a testament to the power of community, collaboration, and cultural pride. It successfully brought together people from diverse backgrounds, reinforcing messages of unity, understanding, and shared joy, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of connection and harmony.