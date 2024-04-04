HC refuses to entertain plea to ban cross-gender massages in spas

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ban cross-gender massages in spa and massage centres.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora noted that a single judge of the high court is already seized of the matter wherein the validity of Guidelines for Operation of Spas/ Massage Centers in Delhi dated 18th August 2021, issued by the Delhi government has been challenged.

“Since the single judge is already seized of the controversy, this court is of the view that the present public interest (litigation) cannot be entertained. Accordingly, the present petition is dismissed,” the bench said.

In the dismissed plea, the petitioner had also urged the court to direct the authorities to share the audio and video recordings of spas and massage centres with the Delhi Commission for Women on a regular basis.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that cross-gender massages are being done in various such facilities in the national capital in violation of the August 18, 2021, guidelines issued by the Delhi government.

He claimed massages are being performed inside locked rooms in violation of the guidelines which has led to proliferation of prostitution.

The counsel said he made several complaints and representations to police regarding illegal operation of spas in Karol Bagh, but no response was received.

A single judge bench of the court had in December 2021 ordered the city’s municipal corporation and the Delhi Police to conduct inspections and take necessary steps to ensure that no spa is permitted to run without a valid licence.

It had asked police to inspect all licenced spas and register cases against them if they were found engaging in any illegal activity.