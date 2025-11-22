Heavy Police Security as Encroachment Drive Launched at Aramghar Crossroads

A major anti-encroachment drive was carried out at Aramghar Crossroads near Pillar No. 294 under Rajendranagar Circle. Acting on the instructions of Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner Surender Reddy, the operation was led by Town Planning ACP Sridhar with heavy police deployment at the site.

Officials began demolishing footpath and roadside encroachments to clear public space. During the operation, a few street vendors attempted to obstruct the officials. Police personnel present at the spot immediately intervened and dispersed the protestors, ensuring the situation remained under control.

Authorities confirmed that such drives will continue to maintain free movement for both pedestrians and vehicles in the area.

