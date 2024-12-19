Heavy rain likely in North Coastal AP & Yanam in next 48 hours: Met

Amaravati: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Thursday.

A daily weather report here said that the same situation is likely to occur in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next 48 hours and in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to occur in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in many places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Rainfall occurred at many places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at one or two places in Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours, the report added.