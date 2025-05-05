Heavy Rains Disrupt Hyderabad Metro Services Between Khairatabad and Irrumanzil

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and strong winds on Monday evening disrupted metro rail services in Hyderabad, particularly affecting the stretch between Khairatabad and Irrumanzil stations. According to Hyderabad Metro authorities, the disruption was caused by a foreign object falling onto the overhead power supply line.

Metro Resumes with Single-Line Operations

Following the incident, metro services were briefly suspended to ensure safety. However, officials have confirmed that operations have now resumed using a single line, while teams work on restoring full service across the affected stretch.

Restoration Efforts Underway

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) assured passengers that restoration efforts are being carried out on a priority basis. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly until normal service is fully restored.

Officials have also urged passengers to stay updated through official metro announcements and social media channels for the latest service updates.