Heavy rains likely in city

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches above the season’s average.

There was no rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours even as the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rains for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 228 mm of rainfall that brought the city to a standstill. The torrential rainfall claimed many lives and led to severe waterlogging.