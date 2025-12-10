Heavy Rains Saudi Arabia, Schools Shut, Roads Submerged as Storms Sweep Mecca and Jeddah: Videos

Munsif News 24×7: Saudi Arabia—known worldwide for its endless deserts—is now facing a severe weather crisis. Heavy rains, strong winds, lightning and flash floods have struck Mecca, Jeddah, Rabiq, Khulais and Bahra, turning roads into rivers and bringing life to a standstill across several regions.

The Saudi Meteorological Department has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for major areas including Hail, Qasim, Tabuk, Mecca, Asir and Al Baha, warning residents not to step outside under any circumstances.

Officials stressed that red alert zones are extremely dangerous, and people must remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines strictly.

Schools and Cinemas Shut Down as Roads Turn into Lakes

As the rainfall intensified:

Roads were completely submerged

Vehicles were swept away in several areas

Schools announced immediate closures

Students were instructed to shift to online classes

Cinemas and public venues shut operations

Flooding forced the postponement of international programs, including:

The Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, which had to be halted

A special event organized by the U.S. Embassy, which was cancelled for safety reasons

Videos circulating on social media show cars underwater, streets overflowing and emergency teams rescuing stranded residents.

Weather Department Warns of More Rain in Coming Days

The weather service has predicted continued rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday in:

Madinah

Tabuk

Al Jawf

Northern Border regions

Eastern Province

Authorities urged residents to avoid spreading rumours, especially false claims that the country is “sinking.” Officials clarified:

“This is a severe weather event, not the collapse of a country. Desert regions lack strong drainage systems, which makes sudden heavy rainfall dangerous.”

Experts Link Extreme Rainfall to Climate Change

Meteorologists say the unusual intensity of rain in Saudi Arabia is part of a global climate pattern. Even arid nations are now experiencing:

Frequent sudden storms

Flash floods

Weather anomalies previously unseen in the region

Experts note that climate change is pushing extreme weather into parts of the Middle East that were historically dry.

Authorities Issue Safety Guidelines for the Public

Residents have been strongly advised to:

Stay away from valleys and low-lying areas

Avoid driving through flowing water

Monitor official weather updates

Follow government instructions

Keep emergency supplies ready

While the situation is serious, experts emphasize that this is a temporary weather crisis, not a permanent threat to the country.

The Saudi Arabia flash floods have exposed how vulnerable desert regions can be to extreme and sudden rainfall. With major cities like Mecca and Jeddah heavily impacted, authorities are on high alert and rescue teams are working continuously. As more rain is expected, residents are urged to remain indoors and follow official safety advisories to stay protected.