High Alert in Hyderabad Following Pahalgam Terror Attack; Protests Erupt Across City

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, a high alert has been sounded in Hyderabad. Security forces have intensified searches and surveillance, particularly in sensitive areas such as Charminar in the Old City. Law and order police, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), are monitoring the situation closely to ensure peace and safety.

Security Tightened at Charminar and Mecca Masjid

As Friday prayers approach, security arrangements have been significantly ramped up at Mecca Masjid near Charminar, a location known for large religious gatherings. DCP (South Zone) Sneha Mishra is personally overseeing the security operations at the historic site.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to Muslims to wear black ribbons during Friday prayers as a mark of solidarity and mourning for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Nationwide Protests Against Terrorism

Meanwhile, nationwide protests have erupted condemning the brutal terror attack that claimed innocent lives in Pahalgam. In Hyderabad, particularly in the bustling Begumbazar area, traders staged a protest and announced a bandh till noon on Thursday.

Protesters raised slogans against Pakistan and burnt portraits of the alleged terrorists. A large rally was taken out by local businessmen, expressing grief over the attack and anger at the perpetrators. The traders demanded strong retaliation from the Indian government.

“We are not afraid of Pakistan’s provocations. The entire country stands with Prime Minister Modi,” said one of the protesting traders. “We are confident that India will soon avenge the blood of its innocent citizens.”

The traders also paid homage to the victims, standing in silence and offering prayers for peace and justice.

Call for Justice and Unity

Across India, calls for justice continue to grow louder as citizens demand swift and decisive action against terrorism. The situation in Hyderabad remains calm but tense, with authorities urging people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Security forces remain on high alert as the nation comes together in grief, anger, and resolve.