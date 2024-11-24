Highest and lowest margin winners in Maha Assembly election

Mumbai: The result of the assembly election in the state is almost clear as the BJP has won 132 seats and is all set to come back to power in the Grand Alliance.

In some constituencies the candidates have won with a large margin of votes, while in some constituencies the candidates have won with a margin of two digits.

According to the results of the state assembly, BJP’s Kashiram Pavara has won Shirpur Assembly Constituency with 1,59,044 votes. He defeated Jitendra Thakur. Dr Pavara got 1,78,073 votes, and Thakur got 32,129 votes.

State agriculture minister and NCP candidate Dhananjay Munde won the Parli assembly seat by 1,40,224 votes against NCP-SP candidate Rajebhau Deshmukh.

Munde secured total 1,94,889 votes, while Deshmukh managed to get only 54,665 votes.

Dili Borse has won from Baghlan constituency and has won by 1,29,297 votes.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) won the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat by the margin of 1,20,717 votes against Kedar Dighe, a UBT nominee. Shinde polled 159060 votes, while Dughe managed only 38343 votes.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (NCP) has also won in Baramati assembly constituency with a margin of 1,00,909 votes against his nephew Yugendra Pawar of NCP-SP. Ajit Pawar polled 1,81,132 votes, while Yugendra Pawar got 80,223 votes.

Sanjay Upadhyay (BJP) has defeated Sanjay Bhosale (UBT) by 1,00,257 votes from Borivali Assembly Constituency.

Malegaon Central is the constituency with the least number of votes. Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khaliq won from this constituency and got 1,09,332 votes. Asif Sheikh Rashid, who is against him, has got 1,09,257 votes. Asif Rashid has lost by a margin of just 75 votes.

Manda Mhatre (BJP) has also defeated Sandeep Naik (NCP-SP) by just 377 votes in Belapur Assembly Constituency. Mhatre got 91,852 votes while Naik got 91,475 votes.

Sanjay Gaikwad (Shiv Sena) has also won in Buldhana by 841 votes against Jayashree Shelke. Gaikwad received 91,660 votes, and Shelke managed to get 90189 votes.