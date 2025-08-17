India

Highway projects' inauguration: PM Modi holds roadshow in Delhi

Hundreds of people thronged the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as he greeted the crowd.

17 August 2025
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive roadshow at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Village Toll Plaza in the national capital, just hours before the inauguration of two major highway projects — the Delhi stretches of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Dwarka Expressway.

Hundreds of people thronged the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as he greeted the crowd.

During the visit, he also interacted with the workers engaged in the construction of the highway section, acknowledging their efforts in shaping the project.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of UER-II alongside Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

PM Modi inaugurated the two highway projects at a ceremony in northwest Delhi’s Rohini. The projects are estimated at nearly Rs 11,000 crore, which the Union government has projected as a key step to tackle persistent traffic snarls in Delhi and to enhance connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “These initiatives reflect Prime Minister Modi’s vision of creating world-class infrastructure that ensures seamless mobility,” the PMO stated.

Officials anticipate that the corridors will reduce travel time, divert heavy freight traffic away from the heart of the city, and bring relief to commuters stuck on Delhi’s frequently gridlocked Inner and Outer Ring Roads.

Among the two projects, the centrepiece is the 54.21-km stretch of the Urban Extension Road-II. Built at a cost of Rs 5,580 crore, the six-lane highway begins at Alipur and passes through Bawana, Rohini, Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka before reaching Dichaon Kalan. Conceived under the Delhi Master Plan Road 2021 as the national capital’s third ring road, the corridor also includes strategic links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat.

Officials expressed confidence that once operational, the corridor would ease pressure on Delhi’s already congested Inner and Outer Ring Roads and decongest some of the busiest choke points, including Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-9.

