Hitesh Dolwani Clinches UTT 2nd National Para Ranking TT Championship (Class 10)

New Delhi: The 2nd National Para Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025–2026 concluded at the Sama Sports Indoor Stadium on December 4, with a convincing victory for Hitesh Dolwani of Telangana in the Men’s Singles Class 10 category.

Dolwani showcased dominant form throughout the knockout stages. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Nitin (Delhi) in straight sets 3–0 (11–5, 11–6, 11–5). The semifinals saw him overcome Anuj Gupta from Delhi with a 3–1 win (11–6, 6–11, 11–7, 11–7).

The final match pitted Dolwani against Vishwa Tambe of Maharashtra. In a commanding performance, Dolwani sealed the championship with a straight-sets victory 3–0 (13–11, 11–8, 11–7).

With this win, Hitesh Dolwani claims the men’s singles crown in Class 10 and adds a prestigious national title to his record.