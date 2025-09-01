Telangana

Hyderabad: HMDA issues preliminary notification for Regional Ring Road, seeks public suggestions

The notification lists survey numbers of lands in various talukas and villages across multiple districts that will be affected by the project.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 September 2025 - 23:05
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has issued a preliminary notification for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, planned with a width of 100 meters. The notification lists survey numbers of lands in various talukas and villages across multiple districts that will be affected by the project.

The authority has invited the public to submit objections or suggestions until September 15, 2025, after which the final notification will be released. The document also provides a digital roadmap and Google coordinates to help accurately identify the affected areas.

Expansion of HMDA limits
The jurisdiction of HMDA has been expanded from 7,257 sq km to 10,472.723 sq km. It now covers 11 districts, including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Nagercoil, and Mahbubnagar. This expansion also encompasses 1,355 villages and 104 mandals, highlighting the city’s rapid urban growth.

Impact of the project and future planning
The proposed 354-km-long Regional Ring Road will affect several villages and mandals. The notification specifies the revenue villages, talukas, and districts that will be directly impacted.

Officials also clarified that lands in 33 mandals and 163 villages across eight outer districts—Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, and Yadadri Bhongiri—will not be affected by the project.

