Horrific Incident: Boy Locked and Attacked by Supermarket Employees After Theft Claim

Ibrahimpatnam: A disturbing incident unfolded in Ibrahimpatnam, a suburb of the city, where a minor boy was allegedly beaten and confined by the staff of a local supermarket. The attack, which took place on Tuesday, was reportedly due to suspicions that the boy had stolen a chocolate from the store.

Boy Allegedly Beaten After Theft Suspicion

The boy, a Class IX student at BC Welfare Gurukul School in Manchal, Ibrahimpatnam, had visited the supermarket in the afternoon to buy some food. The supermarket staff accused him of stealing a chocolate bar. In response, they locked him inside the store’s godown and physically assaulted him, causing serious injuries to the minor.

The victim, who hails from Nalgonda district, was subjected to brutal treatment while confined in the storage area, according to police sources. The assault left the boy injured, but fortunately, his health is reported to be stable following treatment at the hospital.

Teachers and Warden File Complaint with Police

Upon discovering the incident, the school’s warden and teachers immediately reported the matter to the Ibrahimpatnam police. They raised their concerns regarding the supermarket’s treatment of the boy and demanded action against the perpetrators.

Police Action: Five Arrested in Connection with the Attack

The Ibrahimpatnam police quickly launched an investigation, registering a case based on the complaint. After gathering evidence, the police arrested five individuals believed to be involved in the assault. Authorities have assured the public that they will take stringent action against those responsible for the attack on the minor.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The police are continuing to investigate the incident, and legal proceedings are expected to follow. The supermarket management has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident, but the arrests of the involved staff members are seen as a step toward justice for the victim.

The boy’s case highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and rights of minors, especially in public spaces. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for stricter laws to prevent such abuse in commercial establishments.

This shocking incident in Ibrahimpatnam serves as a reminder of the critical need for better safeguards to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Authorities are expected to pursue the matter with urgency as the investigation unfolds. The boy is reportedly recovering, and his condition remains stable.