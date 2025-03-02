Hundreds of Afghan Refugees Deported from Pakistan and Iran Amid Rising Crisis

Between February 21 and 28, a total of 613 Afghan migrant families were forced to return to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran, according to reports from Kabul’s local media. This mass deportation highlights the ongoing struggles faced by Afghan refugees fleeing conflict and hardship.

Details of Deportations from Pakistan and Iran

The data provided by Afghanistan’s Amu TV reveals that Iran deported a significant portion, with 501 families sent back to Afghanistan. On the other hand, Pakistan forcibly or voluntarily expelled 112 families. These deportations are part of an ongoing trend that has exacerbated the already fragile situation for Afghan refugees.

Over 2.1 million Afghan Refugees Returned in 2024

Earlier this week, Arafat Jamal, a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan, spoke to TOLO News, revealing that over 2.1 million Afghan refugees returned to their homeland in 2024. The large-scale deportations highlight the urgency of ensuring a systematic and dignified return for these individuals.

Urgent Call for a Systematic Return Process

Arafat Jamal emphasized the importance of coordinating with Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan to ensure that refugees return in a manner that contributes to stability, economic growth, and peace in Afghanistan. He stressed the need to treat deported individuals with dignity and ensure that voluntary returns are organized to prevent chaos on both sides of the border.

Historical Grievances Could Lead to Conflict

Zakiullah Muhammadi, an Afghan University professor, warned that the ongoing deportation process, if not addressed properly, could deepen historical grievances between Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan. This could lead to further tensions and even conflict. He called for a framework to ensure the dignified and orderly return of Afghan refugees.

Afghan Refugees’ Struggles Amid Economic Instability

Fleeing from war and conflict, Afghan refugees have sought refuge in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Iran for decades. However, the recent forced deportations come at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with a rising food crisis and instability. The return of these refugees will only compound their challenges, making their situation even more dire. Many of the deported individuals have faced severe abuse and harassment in Pakistan, further highlighting the precarious situation they find themselves in.

The ongoing refugee crisis underscores the need for international cooperation and humanitarian efforts to ensure that Afghan refugees are treated with respect and dignity, while also working to stabilize Afghanistan and promote long-term peace.