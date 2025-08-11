Heart-Wrenching Scene on Highway: Husband Ties Wife’s Body to Bike After Being Denied Help: Video

Social Media

On Sunday afternoon, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Morfatta, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Deolapur police station. Amit's wife died on the spot in the accident.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 August 2025 - 16:58
Nagpur: A heartbreaking incident in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has left everyone in shock. The incident occurred on the Nagpur–Jabalpur National Highway, where a husband was forced to carry his wife’s body on his motorcycle after no one came to his aid.

According to reports, Amit was travelling on the Nagpur–Jabalpur National Highway with his wife, who was on her way to tie a rakhi to her brother. On Sunday afternoon, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle near Morfatta, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Deolapur police station. Amit’s wife died on the spot in the accident.

After the accident, Amit appealed to motorists passing by for help, but no one responded. Frustrated and helpless, he tied his wife’s body to his motorcycle and continued his journey. Some motorists tried to stop him along the way, but Amit did not stop and went straight to his village.

Some people recorded a video of this heartbreaking scene and shared it on social media, leaving everyone in grief.

