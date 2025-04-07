Hyderabad: Baldness Cure in 8 Days for ₹200? Salon’s Viral Claim Leaves Many Burned – Literally

Hyderabad: A sensational claim made by a salon owner in Hyderabad’s Old City has gone viral, drawing crowds of desperate customers hoping for a quick cure to baldness. The salon, run by a man named Vakil, promised hair growth on bald scalps within just eight days using a mysterious chemical brought from Delhi — all for just ₹200.

Vakil, who also claimed to have treated a former Bigg Boss contestant from Delhi, launched an aggressive campaign on Instagram and Facebook, drawing attention from across Hyderabad and nearby towns. His videos, in which he showcases supposed “before and after” results, attracted a flood of customers — mostly men battling baldness.

Miracle Cream or Marketing Gimmick?

Vakil’s method involved applying a white chemical cream on bald patches, promising visible hair growth within eight days. Some customers claimed they saw results in 10 days. Vakil reportedly charged ₹50 for shaving and did not take any payment for the chemical treatment, further fuelling the buzz.

Due to overwhelming demand, the supply of the cream reportedly ran out. Vakil traveled back to Delhi to restock, while scores of hopeful customers queued up daily outside his salon, waiting for the next batch of the so-called miracle solution.

Side Effects Emerge, But No Complaints Yet

However, the situation took a turn when customers began reporting serious side effects, including burning sensations, skin reactions, and blisters. It appears that some users, following Vakil’s instructions — such as keeping the scalp constantly moist and covering it with cloth — suffered adverse effects. Despite this, no official police complaint has been filed so far.

Understanding Baldness and the Risk of Quick Fixes

Medical experts warn that baldness has complex causes — including high levels of Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), poor nutrition, pollution, and mental or physical stress. In many cases, baldness due to DHT leads to the shrinking of hair follicles, preventing regrowth.

While solutions like Minoxidil and Finasteride are widely used to block DHT, they can come with potential side effects, including sexual dysfunction. Hence, doctors emphasize that such treatments should only be used under medical supervision.

The last-resort treatment — and often the most effective — is hair transplantation, where hair follicles are grafted onto bald spots, yielding more permanent results.

Authorities Urged to Step In

With more such ‘miracle treatments’ gaining traction on social media, experts and concerned citizens are urging the health authorities to investigate and regulate unverified hair treatments being sold in the market.

For now, Vakil’s chemical claims remain untested by professionals, and those suffering the side effects are being advised to seek immediate medical attention and avoid unapproved treatments.