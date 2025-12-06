Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Register Case Over AI-Generated Derogatory Image of MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals for creating and circulating an AI-generated derogatory image of AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi.

According to officials, the morphed image—created using artificial intelligence tools—was deliberately edited and circulated online with the intention to mislead the public and damage the MP’s reputation.

The case was registered following a formal complaint lodged by Mohammed Irfan, Social Media Administrator of AIMIM’s official accounts. Acting on the complaint, police booked the offenders under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, and launched a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the doctored content.

The Cybercrime Police have issued a strict advisory warning the public not to believe, share, forward, or circulate any such fabricated content. Officials emphasized that strong legal action will be taken not only against the creators of the misleading AI content but also against those who knowingly share or promote it.

Mohammed Irfan expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad City Police for their swift response and urged citizens to act responsibly by refraining from spreading unverified or fake digital material.

Police reiterated that misinformation and AI-manipulated content will not be tolerated, and anyone involved will face stringent consequences under the law.