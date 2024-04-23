Hyderabad: Fire Engulfs Pre-Owned Car Showroom in Jubilee Hills; 16 Vehicles Damaged

Hyderabad: In the early hours of Tuesday, a devastating fire ripped through a pre-owned car showroom located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The blaze erupted at approximately 4 am, engulfing Nani Car consultants situated near Ganapati Complex.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the emergency, dispatching two fire tenders to the scene. Despite their efforts, it took nearly two hours to fully extinguish the flames, which threatened to consume the entire establishment.

Panic ensued among residents and bystanders as the inferno loomed dangerously close to adjacent buildings. Fearing explosions and the rapid spread of fire, people hurriedly evacuated the area.

Several cars destroyed in fire at Nani Car Consultant, Ganapathi complex in #Hyderabad, #Telangana. Police suspect short-circuit as the cause of the incident. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/kpzxhWf4Vx — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) April 23, 2024

Fortunately, due to the limited fuel in the vehicles and the prompt intervention of firefighters, the fire was contained, preventing further devastation to neighboring properties.

Authorities are currently conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire, seeking to shed light on the unfortunate incident that resulted in the loss of 16 vehicles at the showroom.