Hyderabad Gears Up for Bharat Summit 2025 with Delegates from 100+ Countries

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is all set to host the prestigious Bharat Summit 2025, a two-day global event commencing on April 25 at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad. With 450 delegates from over 100 countries, the summit promises to be a landmark gathering on the international political calendar.

The event will witness participation from over 100 progressive political parties, 40-50 ministers, and up to 50 parliamentarians and senators, making it a dynamic platform for dialogue on global democratic, economic, and geopolitical issues.

Telangana Showcases Leadership on Global Stage

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the summit would etch Hyderabad’s name in global history. He emphasized that the decisions made during the summit will be adopted in Telangana, projecting the state’s rich culture and heritage to the global community.

He highlighted that the event coincides with the 140th anniversary of the Indian National Congress and the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, which laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement.

“This is a timely initiative by the Telangana government amid major global transformations. The Bharat Summit is a statement of India’s commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration among like-minded democracies and emerging economies,” he said.

Key Speakers and Guests

Prominent figures set to speak at the summit include:

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

Party General Secretary KC Venugopal

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who will present the ‘Telangana Rising’ initiative, aimed at attracting global investment.

International dignitaries attending include:

Former Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Tiana

Former Colombian Minister Clara Lopez Obregon

Former Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde

Cuban Communist Party’s Emilio Lozada

Malaysian Justice Minister M. Kula Segaran

Several Indian leaders like Digvijay Singh, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Salman Khurshid, and Jyotimani will also be present.

The Telangana government has released a promotional video on its official X account, describing the summit as a path-setting opportunity for global cooperation and innovation.